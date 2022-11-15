Editor: I don't know how old I was when my mother advised me to "smell the flower' along the way". It is something I have tried to take to heart all my life.
With time, "smelling the flowers" morphed into enjoyment and recognition of the beauty of all God's creations. I find myself marveling at the intricacy of each flower, each leaf, each butterfly, each seed that can turn into a whole plant, bearing flowers and/or fruit.
The most incredible marvel of all has to be a newborn. The tiny hands that will someday write stories, make crafts, touch others in so many ways. The tiny feet that will take this child who knows where during their lifetime. The beautiful eyes that are trying so hard to see the world around them. The small head that holds the amazing creation that is their brain.
I thank God for the glory that is all around us: the abundance of tastes, colors, vitamins and nutrition in the foods we eat, the huge array of animals, birds, fishes in the world, each with their own minds, bodies, strengths, weaknesses; the trees that surround us and provide so very much that without them, we would not be able to exist.
Sometimes I think about the incredible riches and resources on and in our earth. Mankind has learned how to utilize the water, oil and gas, coal, diamonds, gold, etc., that lie beneath the surface of our planet. We must remember and respect that these are finite resources. God does expect stewardship on our part.
Isn't it marvelous that one of the plants we have is cotton? Little balls of fluff that can be picked and turned into clothing, sheets, blankets, etc. We have sheep that give us wool. It just grows, we shear, and the sheep just grows more! Look at all that is created with their wool. When I was in Ireland, I learned that not all wool is the same. Much of the wool they knit with in Ireland is Merino wool that comes from Peru. The wool of Irish sheep is rough and is therefore used in rugs and other purposes. The wool of the sheep must be sheared for the health of the animal, but not all wool is good for clothing. Another interesting fact of nature. God did not give us fur to keep our naked bodies warm, but he did give us cotton, sheep and the fur of other animals for warmth. He has provided.
He has also given each animal, each plant, each tree, each body of water, each human being our own purpose, along with the skills and talents with which to fulfill our purpose. This beautiful earth, our home, is magnificent in the way that it all fits together like an enormous puzzle with interlocking pieces.
How can one not spend their life in gratitude and thanksgiving?
Elizabeth Newberry, Leesburg
