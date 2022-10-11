Editor: I find Jennifer Wexton’s stance supporting late-term abortions, up until the moment of birth, to be disgusting. It crosses the line with how Virginians feel about abortion access. I’m having a hard time seeing how she can justify her support.
I was saddened to learn that she has a long history of extreme abortion views. She has allied herself with the most radical members of her party and taken money from groups that advocate for late-term abortion.
Let’s dive into her record:
She was a cosigner and fierce supporter of the Women’s Health Protection Act (WHPA). This bill creates an abortion regime that glorifies murder. That does the opposite of protecting my health.
She proudly voted for this legislation.
The goal of the WHPA is to “promote access to abortion” by pushing overreaching federal legislation. It endangers the lives of mothers and their babies by creating late-term abortion access at taxpayer expense.
The bill does not allow Virginia to enact common-sense laws on abortion. Instead, the WHPA prohibits state and local governments from any limitation to abortion. It lets radical Democrats call all the shots. That is terrifying and un-American.
There will be late-term abortions today, tomorrow, and every day in Virginia and the rest of the country because of Jennifer Wexton’s extreme position.
You wouldn’t know that if you listened to Democrats who continually lie about the future of abortion in our country. This summer, a Wexton press release said that there was an “all-out assault on women’s right to an abortion” and that this is a “worst fear.” Another Wexton press release said that the WHPA was nothing more than a chance to “defend women’s constitutional right to reproductive health care.”
No. I’ve had enough.
Jennifer Wexton supports abortion up until the minute of birth. Just look at the history.
Donna Widawski, Ashburn
(2) comments
While I agree with the fact that Jennifer Wexton needs to go, every person calling for "common sense laws" on the highly divisive issues won't say what they actually mean... that they want the laws to match their side's views and anything less than that means the person challenging them is an extremist.
Now, if what you mean by common sense laws regarding abortion is that you are not going to ban it outright because you understand that there are reasons it may be necessary such as rape, incest, or health of the mother, we have a starting point. If you include that any time it is done it must follow any already existing laws regarding health care to include privacy, medical procedures performed on a minor, and that it is a voluntary procedure outside of the aforementioned criminal acts or demonstrable health issues of either the mother or the baby, we can continue.
However, if you cannot start from the basic understanding that there are times when it is necessary, you will be unable to have a proper discussion about it.
Abortion was originally promoted as “safe, legal and RARE” morphed into making the infant comfortable until a decision was made….that is most DEFINITELY not “common sense”!
