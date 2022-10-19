Editor: Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors recently began considering whether to include project labor agreements as a regular requirement for large-scale construction projects eligible for federal funding.
Loudoun should adopt PLAs not because federal programs, such as The American Rescue Plan encourage them, but because they work for all parties involved—the workers, the contractors, and especially, the community. (See Contract Union Rules Not Necessary for Most Federal Grants, Loudoun Supervisors Hear)
For workers, PLAs prioritize local hiring and ensure family-supporting wages and benefits. For contractors, PLAs guarantee a ready supply of labor with appropriate skills and protect them from work stoppages. The community, however, benefits most of all. PLAs keep good paying jobs in the community and boost the economy.
Projects with PLAs are more likely to come in on time and on budget, saving taxpayer money. For example, in Virginia, the I-495 high-occupancy toll (HOT) lanes opened one month early and logged 5 million safe work hours without a lost time incident, the I-95 HOT lanes opened ahead of schedule and earned a national safety award, and the I-395 HOT lanes came in on time and on budget. All three projects operated under a PLA.
Unfortunately for Virginians, we have also seen what happens with projects not operating under a PLA. Silver Line Phase 2, constructed with a low-bid contract and without a PLA, is plagued with faulty concrete, nearly $1 billion over budget and four years delayed.
PLAs should be the rule, not the exception. When PLAs are in place, everyone wins.
Dennis Martire, Vice President and Mid-Atlantic Regional Manager
Laborers International Union North America
