Editor: Leesburg voters, please consider the actions and not just the words of Mr. Rivera, who is the Republican Party's selection for the Leesburg District School Board representative.
At the recent debate hosted and organized by several of our Leesburg PTAs, Rivera stated that after he is elected, he would have talks with constituents who did not support or agree with him. Rivera has already refused to meet with the only group that represents LCPS employees, the Loudoun Education Association PAC, who sent questionnaires to all candidates and invited them to meet with the committee.
Rivera simply declined to participate or engage. He knows this group represents employees: we are issue driven and party blind. In fact, LEA PAC recommended the Republican school board candidate in the last Leesburg election. So it already appears that candidate Rivera has no interest in meeting with the employees who will be greatly impacted by school board policies.
I have attended hundreds of School Board meetings, committee meetings, and community meetings, and I have seen firsthand the importance of having educators' input in deliberations and decision-making.
Mr. Rivera's demonstrated lack of interest in the ideas or voice of educators should disqualify him. In November, I urge voters to take action at the voting booth and support Erika Ogedegbe for the Leesburg seat. She earned the LEA PAC's recommendation and demonstrates a willingness to have a meaningful dialogue with educators.
David Palanzi, Leesburg
[The writer is a retired teacher and the past president of the Loudoun Education Association.]
