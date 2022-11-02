Editor: A lot of positive change has occurred in Loudoun County Public Schools under the leadership of School Board Member Andrew Hoyler, who was appointed last year after the unfortunate passing of Leslie King.
As candidates ourselves, we got to know Andrew Hoyler during the appointment process. Throughout the School Board interviews, it was evident that Andrew was a strong and articulate candidate with superior knowledge of LCPS operations.
Over the past year, Andrew has gone above and beyond serving on the Loudoun County School Board. Most importantly, Andrew listens. He has hosted numerous town halls across the Broad Run District. Andrew attends school functions ranging from elementary school fun runs to high school talent shows, making himself available to parents, teachers, and students. Andrew is likely one of the most accessible public servants in Loudoun County. This is something we cannot take for granted.
Schools have experienced severe shortages in substitute teachers, Andrew volunteered as a substitute teacher countless times at schools in the Broad Run District. In addition to filling an important role, Andrew gets the unique opportunity to interact with students, teachers, and administrators in a classroom setting. When going through the cafeteria line, Andrew noticed the challenges LCPS cafeterias face. He traveled to South Carolina at his own expense (no taxpayer money or LCPS funds were spent) to meet with Greenville County Schools Food and Nutrition Services. Their school district is of similar size to ours, but they are one of the top districts in the country in terms of school lunches. Andrew clearly tries to educate himself on all issues, so he can make appropriate decisions to set LCPS up for success.
There are but a few examples of the things Andrew does to serve our schools and our community. Although the School Board members are technically non-partisan, almost all candidates, included his two opponents seek out party endorsements. Andrew Hoyler will listen to what the citizens need, not political parties. We encourage you to step back, learn more about Andrew, and vote for him on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Daniel Eisert, Cliff Keirce, and Samuel Yan
(all residents of the Broad Run District in Ashburn)
I can't believe the three men who signed this letter didn't know the correct spelling of Leslee King's name. How disrespectful! Ms. King was a great American. Andrew Hoyler can't hold a candle to her memory. It's no surprise she soundly defeated him in his first election. Mr. Hoyler often makes insensitive remarks that would offend Ms. King. He greatly upset the LCPS rape victim's Parents by his insensitive comments. And at last night's meeting, he teased Tom Marshall for being forgetful. Moreover, he accused Brenda Sheridan of almost accidentally killing him when driving to Williamsburg. (Ms. Sheridan wasn't present at the meeting to defend herself.) In short, Mr. Hoyler is an immature 26-year-old who has a lot of growing up to do. Please Vote Loudoun!
