Editor:
I am a resident of Purcellville, and I have recently opened two small businesses within the town limits. I am writing to you to mention that these businesses would not have been possible without the help of Town Councilwoman Erin Rayner and the town employees.
This mention is important because Purcellville needs pro-business, pro-revitalization, and smart-growth individuals who care about our town and want to invest in creating a sustainable and vibrant future.
Erin Rayner is that person.
I have conducted business in over 30 countries, and I have been an executive for Fortune 500 organizations. I have opened and operated small businesses across Northern Virginia and in different states. However, opening a small business in Purcellville ranks as one of the most difficult experiences I have faced due to the outdated start-up processes, anti-business mindset, and lack of synergy with the county process.
Starting a business in Purcellville is currently like navigating a minefield in the dark. The procedure is convoluted, outdated, and unfriendly to new investments. The initial steps to take are difficult to locate and understand. With arduous paperwork, conflicting and contradicting processes, and unexpected expenses related to outdated policy, a business owner doesn’t realize until he or she is deep into the process that it will take 10-fold the time and expense than originally planned. All these elements create an anti-business atmosphere that encourages people to give up on their business dreams.
When I encountered roadblocks that did not present a clear answer, Erin Rayner was there to help. She was able to connect me with the right people who could answer my questions and direct me toward the resources that I needed to continue the process. There were many times when the town procedure would conflict with or contradict the county process, and moving forward with the incorrect action would create timely and costly mistakes. Erin and the town employees were able to help me successfully coordinate with the town and county, and we were able to open both businesses successfully.
Others who are interested in bringing business to Purcellville have asked me about my experiences and if I would recommend that they, too, bring their dreams to our town. I always answer with a caveat; yes, you should strongly consider bringing your business to Purcellville, but only if people like Erin continue to remain in town leadership positions where they can provide much-needed short-term assistance while working to revamp the business start-up process in the future.
Small businesses need support and open doors, not roadblocks and mountains of paperwork. We need people who can truncate the business start-up process and help sift through the policy complexity. We need people like Erin Rayner. She is what Purcellville needs to revamp and revitalize the business community, so we can create a vibrant and sustainable future for our families.
Dan Green, Purcellville
