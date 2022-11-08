Editor: The murder charges were dropped against Abdul Warheed as a result of another error from the CA's office.
This is not someone on trial for shop lifting or drunk in public but first-degree murder. The issue first arose when two "expert" witnesses were disqualified from giving expert testimony because of a missed deadline by the CA's office. Now this guy is back on the streets of Loudoun as a result.
Will the CA take responsibility or will she again try to blame the Sherriff's Office? Will anyone from the Board of Supervisors speak out against the CA? Will any candidates running for office who are being supported by the Democratic Party speak out against the CA?
The actions of the CA's staff are those of the CA alone and not her party, but the silence from the party that seems to follow these continued errors speaks volumes.
Christopher McHale, Potomac Falls
