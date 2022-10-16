Editor:
Name-calling, empty promises, and veiled attempts to take the rights of Purcellville’s citizens. These are what we have come to expect of our failed political class at the national level. Unfortunately, these are also a few of the failures Stan Milan’s team will bring us if he is elected mayor in a few weeks.
Stan Milan’s team carries a history of bad behavior that is unacceptable for our elected officials. It is public record that Milan has mocked our town's helpful and friendly staff and called others “liars.” His running mate, “Boo,” has called the neighbors who disagree with her “disgusting.” Aren't we all a little tired of being talked down to and outright insulted by politicians? I sure am.
Over the past few years, current events have sparked vicious disagreement and unrest. It far exceeds appropriate debate and discussion. I came to Purcellville with my family seeking a place to come home, to enjoy the joys of small-town living, find a place where we can respect our neighbors, and escape all the noise and drama of the outside world. While failed partisan leaders on the national level have made those debates nothing but rancor and hostility, I was hoping that bygone era of civility and decency could be found in Purcellville.
If Stan Milan is elected, this hopeful vision for our community is only a daydream. He has already proven that his path to success comes by demeaning his opponents, insulting the citizens of our town, and denying real issues while the risks to us all grow more severe and the remedies more expensive.
Candidate Joel Grewe has shown himself willing to work with neighbors, regardless of political affiliation. He bridges gaps and listens to disparate voices so that all the needs of our community are heard and everyone feels respected, regardless of where we come from politically.
Partisan hackery and insults are well entrenched in our national politics. I want that to stay inside the beltway, and that’s why I'm voting for Joel Grewe and his team of Erin, Caleb, and Tip to bring positive leadership to Purcellville. I hope you, dear reader, will join me.
Christopher Hansford, Purcellville
Nice sentiment, but Joel Grewe sought and received the Republican Party endorsement. That alone shows too much partisanship for small town politics.
