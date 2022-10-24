Editor: “I say, follow the money.”
This line is repeated in a recent social media advertisement paid for by Stan Milan’s campaign for Purcellville mayor. First time Town Council candidate Ronald Rise, part of Milan’s slate, awkwardly repeats the phrase three times in the video, implying that there may be a nefarious or unfair influence caused by a major donor or organization involved in the town’s politics. After a simple review of the publicly available donation data, the facts tell an entirely different story than the one that the Milan campaign is hoping Purcellville voters will believe.
It can be argued that monetary donations from a diverse cross section of the community reflects a healthy, collaborative campaign—and speaks to the strength of candidates who are able to build a broad coalition around their message. In Purcellville’s case, that kind of support can be attributed to having a positive leadership approach that’s based on shared goals—such as preserving our small town into the future, improving our infrastructure, managing our debt, and having a record of supporting small businesses. That’s exactly what current town council member and candidate for mayor Joel Grewe and his slate are running on, and the monetary donation data backs this up. Grewe and those running alongside him have received support from a wide range of individuals, groups, and organizations across our town.
Throughout this election, Grewe has refused to sink to his opponents’ level of partisan discourse. Stan Milan, Boo Bennet, and Carol Luke’s campaigns are no stranger to the strategy of fear mongering, false accusations, made up facts, and partisan rancor that’s been a hallmark of Mayor Kwasi Fraser’s campaigns over the past eight years, under the banner of “slow growth” and “innovative solutions.” Now, “follow the money” is the most recent attempt to convince Purcellville voters of a false narrative. But unfortunately for Milan, this is a backfire of epic proportions.
In contrast to the Grewe campaign figures, the donation data shows it is the Milan slate that has received a shocking 89% of their campaign donations from a single donor. Following the money to that kind of potential influence over these candidates should cause us to question if Milan and those running with him are truly able to represent the best interests of our town. What does this single donor want for Purcellville? What are their special interests? On Nov. 8, Purcellville voters must decide if they want to elect candidates who appear to be in the pocket of a single donor, versus independent leaders that have the support of many in our community.
Follow the money, indeed.
Brian Dean, Purcellville
