Editor: What is bad for America? And Virginia? And Loudoun? This is not an exhaustive list:
*Authoritarianism, fascism, communism, oligarchy, racism, anti-Semitism, white supremacy, stochastic terrorism, autocracy, theocracy to name a few; lying for a living, believing and promoting lies, conspiracy theories, and toxic tweets; domestic violence, hate crimes, threats and violence toward elected officials and families.
*Secession and segregation in the past, insurrection and seditious conspiracy on January 6; pummeling and maiming law enforcement. gaslighting, saying that insurrectionists were tourists, trying to deny the peaceful and proper transfer of power; voter intimidation and suppression, and fake elector schemes.
*Stripping earned benefits of millions of retirees by privatizing Social Security and Medicare; taking healthcare away from millions of Americans, suggesting that local politicians should have rights over women and doctors regarding reproductive health; avarice, price gouging, corporate socialism, dark money influence, foreign bots, and lack of workers’ rights.
*Vilifying and dehumanizing the “other,” from refugees and immigrants to anyone who looks, acts, speaks, dresses, or worships differently; banning or burning books, targeting teachers with a tipline, channeling contempt for LGBTQIA+ students; outsiders shipped in to harass students, teachers, administrators, and school boards. Members of the press and hospital workers under siege; gun violence, mass shootings, and asking for DNA samples so children can be identified when massacred with AR15s.
While not in complete sentences, the list goes on.
America can reject authoritarianism just like Brazil did. I vote to protect voting rights, equality, human rights, privacy, freedom of speech and expression and assembly, as well as reproductive rights, among other freedoms we enjoy in a representative democracy.
Economic concerns are valid, but temporary. Fascism is forever.
Brenda Bengtson, Hamilton
