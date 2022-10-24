Editor: Joel Grewe is running for Purcellville mayor Nov. 8. I first met Joel when I was a teenager involved with Generation Joshua (GenJ). Over a decade later, I am a Purcellville resident and still proud to call him both a mentor and a friend. I believe Joel’s personal character, his values and public service make him the best candidate for this office.
At GenJ, Joel gives highschoolers hands-on experience with the political process. He teaches that opinions alone don’t bring change—action, grounded in reality, is needed. He lives out this belief. Joel has been a member of the Purcellville Town Council for the past four years, and I’ve watched him succeed in navigating the unexpected challenges of COVID well. Joel works as the executive director of GenJ, a nonprofit in our town, and has served on his HOA board since 2011.
Joel teaches his students about the importance of finding common ground even if we disagree with someone. On Town Council, he has worked with people across the aisle, achieving bi-partisan solutions for the Town of Purcellville. I am confident he will continue to assure everyone’s voice is heard and respected. Joel will make a great mayor because he consistently puts his money where his mouth is.
On Nov. 8 join me in voting for Joel Grewe for Mayor.
Amy Buchmeyer, Purcellville
