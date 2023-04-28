Editor: I have served in law enforcement for more than 35 years, and as the chief of police in the Town of Middleburg for the past 11 years. I have also been the police chief in three other jurisdictions, and work as a consultant for police departments across the commonwealth. Additionally, in 2021 and 2022 I was the president of the Virginia Chief’s of Police Association and Foundation, working with countless departments across Virginia.
In that time, I have observed many accomplished law enforcement executives, but no one as capable as Mike Chapman, and no law enforcement agency as outstanding as the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Mike Chapman is a colleague, a friend, and a trusted partner who genuinely cares about the people of Loudoun County.
A measure of a great leader is one who leads by example. To that end, Mike Chapman has demonstrated the highest level of professionalism and service throughout his own career that he brings to LCSO every day … and the citizens of Loudoun County have been the beneficiaries.
Sheriff Chapman’s leadership has made Loudoun the safest major jurisdiction in the region, and he is responsible for the best trained, best educated, and most professional Sheriff’s Office in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
As chief of police for the Town of Middleburg, I have witnessed first-hand Sheriff Chapman’s commitment to collaboration and public safety. Thanks to Mike Chapman, 100% of Middleburg’s patrol staff are certified in Crisis Intervention Training (CIT). Middleburg has also benefited from Sheriff Chapman’s influence with DEA and other state and federal stakeholders as we collectively battle those who want to flood our communities with illegal drugs, especially heroin and fentanyl. Loudoun County is doing better in this fight than others, and we have Mike Chapman to thank for this.
It is for all these reasons that I proudly endorse Sheriff Mike Chapman for re-election. Loudoun County needs Mike Chapman for another four years. Any other outcome would put all our progress at risk.
I proudly announce my support for Mike Chapman for reelection as the Loudoun County Sheriff. I sincerely believe he has been a great Sheriff and will continue to make Loudoun County one of the safest counties in the region.
A.J. Panebianco, Retired Middleburg Chief of Police
