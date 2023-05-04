Editor: Zach Cummings is a true public servant.
I have known Zach for over a year and am impressed by how he fights for everyone. He is a commonsense candidate that will back a woman’s right to choose over a politician any day, he believes my marriage to my husband should never be questioned, and that to have a future, we need to back policies that will reverse global climate change.
I have served with Zach for four months on the Leesburg Town Council. He has been a mentor to me before election day. Zach has provided me with invaluable insight into running a campaign. Zach comes with experience legislating on the Town Council. Zach has brought forth many commonsense proposals that helped businesses and residents alike. I have watched Zach work with both Democrats and Republicans to get the work of the people accomplished.
Zach is my colleague, and I consider him a friend. On a personal level, Zach is a family man with a stake in seeking a better future because he also has a son.
Todd Cimino-Johnson, Leesburg
