Editor: As Christmas rolls around the corner, people are putting up decorations and baking sweet treats and shopping with lists of presents to give those they love.
I think that Christmas is all about finding peace with each other. Spreading that peaceful joy could come in many forms. Even though I am Muslim and I don’t celebrate Christmas, I think it’s really important to spread the joy around.
I remember how I once went to a church as part of an interfaith activity during Christmas. I was warmly welcomed with a church service and gospel singing. Afterwards, we all got poster paper and markers and a candle. We wrote something nice on the paper, lit our candles, and stood on the sidewalk and faced the busy road in the city. Anyone who drove by hopefully read our message and felt something close to joy.
The important thing was, we did it together. Nobody cared if they celebrated Christmas or not, we just wanted to spread a message of peace. This reminded me of a verse in the Quran which says, “And do not forget to do good to one another," (2:238). And I thought of all the things we could accomplish if we lived and worked together.
So as everyone sits by their fireplaces and fills up their cups with hot chocolate, let's use this time to come together, no matter who we are or what we celebrate. Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year.
Zobia Farhan, Aldie
