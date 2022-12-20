Editor: In mid-November, Gov. Youngkin released his “Make Virginia Home Plan” to boost housing by establishing guard rails for zoning/land use review processes, creating transparency by requiring localities to report policies and actions that impact housing development, and looking into comprehensive reform of Virginia’s land use and zoning laws.
One word of caution for Gov. Youngkin, other state and federal officials: Do not take away local control over zoning. While I agree we need to increase the number of affordable units here in Loudoun County, we cannot overstep our efforts to protect our prime agricultural soils, as well as the sense of community that only our local elected officials can help facilitate. When it comes to making housing more affordable and preserving local control of land use, one issue is not more important than the other.
As a Leesburg Town Council Member, I am working to address the issues being raised by Gov. Youngkin at a local level. Early in 2023, the Leesburg Town Council will be discussing my affordable housing incentive plan and I look forward to taking positive steps forward. There’s plenty we can do to help increase the opportunities for truly affordable housing here in Leesburg.
Locally, elected officials and community leaders must identify the spaces better suited for development and promote these areas for projects like affordable housing. While at the same time, continue to protect the prime soil needed to feed our communities.
Zach Cummings, Leesburg
