Editor: There’s some good in this world, Mr. Frodo … and it’s worth fighting for.” — Sam Gangee
JRR Tolkien’s masterpiece Lord of the Rings trilogy was brought to life on the silver screen a little over 20 years ago. Biblical allegory and life on earth contrasts are on full display throughout this classic. Good vs. evil, joy vs. brooding, perseverance vs. sloth, freedom vs. slavery, hero vs. villain.
Before moving away in the early ‘80s to pursue career opportunities, Loudoun reminded me of the Shire, the bucolic home of the Hobbits where the first installment begins, and the third ends. Joyful kindness was the norm with neighbors sacrificially serving each other out of a pure heart regardless of skin color, socio economic rank or gender.
After moving back in 2020, it was clear the winds of change induced by media-hyped division and spurred by political opportunism had turned Loudoun into a proverbial Mordor, which was home for the dark Sauron and his inner earth Orcs. Congestion, deception, excessive taxation and regulation had fueled division and perverted peace.
Where did the Shire go? The framers of the Constitution did everything they could to give America a road map, that, if faithfully followed, would ensure preservation of life, liberty and happiness. For the past 100 years we’ve failed to stem the malignancy of usurpation of the Constitution. As James Madison, the principal architect of the Constitution warned, “ambition must be made to counteract ambition.”
From Woodrow Wilson’s unconstitutional Federal Reserve to Teddy Roosevelt’s presidency, which "might well be considered as marking the birth of the modern regulatory state" (Widenor), to FDR's meandrous World War II engagement and "New Deal," to the more recent "Obamacare," socialist government expansion has become America’s new norm.
If anyone thinks these are irrelevant deeds that have little to no impact on a Loudoun County resident in 2023, think again. In 2010, the county budget was $1,590,000, in 2023 the incomprehensible $3,500,000 level was breached (a 125% increase during a period when population increased only 35%).
Has Loudoun morphed into Mordor to the extent that The Shire has become the 1948 Cleveland Indians, where too many dreams have died, and all hope lost? The Founders knew of the depravity of man and planned for it. Jefferson astutely observed, “In questions of power, let no more be heard of confidence in man but bind him down from mischief by the chains of the constitution.”
For those satisfied with our government, I encourage you to carefully examine the history of countries that have gone down the road of good intentions paved by socialism. How many of these regimes have brought peace and prosperity to their people? If your answer was more than zero, look again.
To those who are concerned about the direction we’re headed and don’t know what to do, the answer is located at the end of the First Amendment. Throughout our history, First Amendment petitions have been used to hold government accountable to the Constitution. Let’s use them to restore The Shire.
“He who refuses to rule is liable to be ruled by one who is worse than himself.” - Plato’s Republic
Woody Kaye, Middleburg
When I moved in about 9 years ago, I still saw signs saying, "Don't Fairfax Loudoun." But it had in fact already happened. We are now well beyond getting "Fairfaxed" and are heading in the direction of all the pathologies we see in NYC and San Fran.
We will probably move further west in the next several years as the charm of Loudoun has been stripped away. Randall is playing Saruman and Letourneau is playing Grima Wormtongue. Either way, our "Shire" is heading for an unpleasant end.
"In 2010, the county budget was $1,590,000, in 2023 the incomprehensible $3,500,000 level was breached (a 125% increase during a period when population increased only 35%)."
The writer is correct -- 1980's Loudoun, in social interaction, quality of life, and public trust in local government, was a paradise. And then the fringe leftists showed up and were like "Oh no! This is way to good to be true. Let's trash the place."
