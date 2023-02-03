Editor: By a 7-1-1 vote the Board of Supervisors has continued her unrelenting march towards policymaking devoted to Saul Alinsky’s playbook principle that politicians speak of moral principles but act on power principles.
The new Office of Equity and Inclusion “will develop and implement an equity lens and tools to embed equity principles in the county’s departments that invariably could benefit every resident of Loudoun County,” according to Chair Phyllis Randall.
The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees life, liberty and private property protection to all Americans not just those alleged by the political class to be suffering from injustice, bigotry and intolerance. By judging individuals according to their skin color, religious preference or gender rather than “the content of their character” one can’t help but wonder what Martin Luther King would say. He tirelessly preached unity and against discrimination of any kind saying “live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
This on the heels of the Loudoun School Board institutionalizing CRT despite fierce parental opposition and promoting transgenderism that attempts to turn objective biology and science into a personal preference. Historically, these “feel good” ideas lead to criminal behavior and a dangerous environment for the health and safety of children. (See suicide spike after COVID lockdowns) Obscuring the truth inevitably ends up causing life altering harm to an innocent party which is what happened when a “gender fluid” male raped two young women in two separate schools in Loudoun.
The 14th Amendment of the Constitution grants all Loudouners equal protection under the law. Preferences based on race, gender and religion are a denial of these rights. The Board of Supervisors pledged an oath to support and defend the U.S. Constitution. By crafting then voting for a policy that puts power and politics ahead of the rights of all citizens in the county the oath taken has been obscured by personal ambition. John Adams recognized the exquisiteness of our Republican form of government while simultaneously warning against political authoritarianism when he offered this modern-day prophesy “where private interest governs, it is a nation of men and not of laws.”
Black economist Thomas Sowell known for following the facts wherever they lead connects “equity” policies to a wealth transfer agenda: “Since this is an era when many people are concerned about ‘fairness’ and ‘social justice’ the question becomes what is ‘your fair share’ of what someone else has worked for?”
Will the usurpation stop with CRT, transgenderism and equity? Those of us who cherish liberty must assume the grab for unenumerated powers will continue. In a constitutional republic it’s up to those who desire to live free of government encroachment of God given rights to reverse the current trend by restoring our Republican form of government in our County through the election of Constitutionally principled candidates.
Woody Kaye, Middleburg
(1) comment
Woody Kaye sees Boogey Men everywhere: Equity, CRT & Trans folks. It really isn't that scary. First of all, CRT isn't taught within LCPS. That's a college level course that's been much maligned. Equity just means leveling the playing field so that everyone gets a fair shot at the American Dream. What could be scary about that? Finally, Trans folks are a fact of life. They've existed throughout history in all cultures. Isn't it about time Woody Kaye stopped being so Transphobic! On a brighter note, Happy Black History Month Loudoun!
