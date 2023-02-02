Editor: I’m predicting a meteoric rise of Russet Perry’s political career.
Throughout my 30 years as a U.S. Army officer and subsequent 25 years as a lawyer, I had the opportunity to work with or supervise literally thousands of young, dedicated professionals. Russet has all the qualities needed to succeed in a competitive political environment that requires exceptional intelligence, dedication, integrity and a deep-seated sense of fairness, decency, and humor.
I believe she is destined one day for great success in the political stage.
Tom Mulrine, Leesburg
