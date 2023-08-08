Editor: I am writing to express my deep concern and strong opposition to the recent application filed by Dulles Greenway for a nearly 40% increase in rush hour tolls and a 22% increase in off-peak tolls.
This substantial toll increase would have a profoundly negative impact on the residents, businesses, and commuters who rely on the Dulles Greenway for their daily travel needs.
The proposed toll hike not only places an excessive financial burden on the people of the region but also contradicts the spirit of the legislation enacted in 2021 to regulate toll increases and promote transparency and oversight. The toll road's track record of seeking regular rate hikes has been a matter of concern for years, and the 2021 legislation was meant to address these very issues and protect the interests of the public.
It is disheartening to learn that the Greenway is now seeking to bypass the State Corporation Commission's full hearing process and implement more frequent toll increases. This move not only undermines the purpose of the legislation but also hampers efforts to ensure fair and reasonable toll rates for all users of the Dulles Greenway.
Furthermore, claims that the proposed toll increase is a direct result of opposition from the Loudoun Board of Supervisors to toll reduction proposals are deeply troubling. It is important to remember that the primary goal should be to ensure affordable and accessible transportation options for the community, rather than penalizing users with a burdensome toll increase.
The financial struggles faced by the Greenway, as stated in its filing, are concerning, and it is understandable that the company seeks to maintain its financial stability. However, it is crucial to strike a balance between the company's financial viability and the interests of the public. Increasing tolls to such an extent could discourage the use of the Greenway, resulting in increased traffic congestion on already overcrowded neighborhood streets.
I urge the SCC to reconsider this proposed toll increase and to explore alternative solutions that prioritize the well-being of the community. Distance-based tolling, as supported by Loudoun County, could be a more equitable approach that encourages usage while still providing the necessary revenue for the Greenway's operations.
I strongly oppose the proposed toll increase on the Dulles Greenway and request that SCC reconsider this decision considering the community's interests. It is essential to uphold the principles of transparency, fairness, and accessibility in determining toll rates that affect so many lives.
Todd Cimino-Johnson, Leesburg
[The writer is a member of the Leesburg Town Council.]
