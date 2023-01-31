Editor: Imagine working for a company that cut your pay while also making a profit or record profit. Imagine being unable to feed, clothe, or support your family on the wages you were making before the pay cuts. Imagine the prices of everyday consumer goods and services increasing to almost double digits.
If you thought I was talking about the transit strike today, I am not, but about 1877 and the National Railroad Strike. The railroad companies were cutting workers’ pay, stating they needed to cut costs while also giving themselves bonuses and paying dividends. Without learning the history lessons, we continue to experience the exact cause and effects over and over.
On Jan. 11, workers at Loudoun County Transit went on strike. The county contracts out its bus operations, as they are not county employees. The company that currently runs the bus service is Keolis, a French company. The procurement process that brought us here took the lowest bid, and Keolis won out. That is a whole other issue.
Since taking over the contract, transit system employees have encountered pay cuts. Workers have seen their 401(k) match drop from 6% to 1%. Their deductible for health insurance is now $2,500 a year, while their share of expenses went from 80/20 to 75/25. These changes were happening while inflation reached 10%. Once employees pay their deductible, the plan they are offered barely covers anything relevant, and they spend a lot out of pocket on healthcare.
Outside of what we have read in the newspapers, I heard other horror stories while talking to striking employees this week. There is no proper training in place for new workers. The employees have raised multiple safety violations with management and have been ignored.
While talking to striking employees this week, I repeatedly heard that employees could not afford to live where they work, right here in Leesburg or Loudoun County. The average rent in Loudoun County is $2,020, which amounts to $24,240 a year. The starting pay for a transit worker is $48,000, or about 50% of gross income (before taxes, 401K contributions, and insurance) toward rent. The math does not add up and does not allow a person to live and work in Loudoun County.
While companies report record profits, we continue to see union busting across this nation. Workers have a right to a living and fair wage, but companies do not want to pay their workers even with record profits. Now, the local routes in Leesburg are being run. We could see all bus lines shut down if the remaining workers go on strike. Workers want to work for a fair wage and benefits and not to be gaslit by their employers. It is time for Keolis to sit down and negotiate a fair contract.
Todd Cimino-Johnson, Leesburg
[Note: The writer is a member of the Leesburg Town Council.]
(6) comments
According to Todd Cimino Johnson's campaign website, he resides in Leesburg and works in Martinsburg WV. The Google machine says that's a 45 mile commute, taking over an hour each way.
It sounds like it's not only possible, but ENTIRELY PRACTICAL, to live in one county and work in another. Even while holding down a second job as an elected politician.
SO if he can do it, why can't others? I doubt he possesses superhuman traits. Seems like a choice, to me.
And, more importantly, why do the anti-taxpayer Democrats expect me and the rest of Loudoun's taxpayer to support our neighbors who aren't willing to do commute? Why can't they live where costs are more appropriate for their current economic situation?
It's interesting when a town or county official admits that the town and county have done nothing to build sufficient, affordable housing in the region. Maybe if these supervisors would stop grandstanding and do their jobs to encourage more affordable housing in the region this wouldn't be such a problem. But what I've seen after 23 years in the region is that elected officials seem to want to bemoan the issue but in reality, the problem is they have done little to nothing to alleviate the crisis they have contributed to.
Do your job and find ways to bring affordable housing to the region. Maybe some of that money the town and county are wasting on "diversity training" could be used to hire smart people to help plan affordable housing.
Typical political drivel and scare tactics with a dash of unaffordable housing.
Mr. Cimmino-Johnson is not operating with the full facts regarding the strike.
Keolis has actually increased wages higher than the previous contractors, they have not cut wages. He mischaracterizes the 401(k) match, 6% was the full amount including the employee's contribution of 3%, Keolis is offering a 2% match.
Keolis actually offers multiple options of health plans, with variable premium shares, just like moat employers.
And Keolis can't control housing costs any more than the town council can.
This Left Wing politician is using some artful tricks to present his anti-taxpayer argument. First, he goes after the heart strings. Speaking of a time when unions still had value in society (a time long since passed). As if they're doing anything of the sort today. See any coal miners around? Or Loudoun's children working in factories?
He chooses to fully-ignore the final proposal from the employer. One which, according to a story in this paper, significantly alters pay and benefit structures. And includes retroactive pay adjustments and a ratification bonus.
Next up: "greedy companies are bad." No specifics applicable to this situation, mind you. Wanna bet, Todd has his portfolio invested in profit-focused companies?
And then we get the scare tactics. SafEtY iS AT rIsK!!!
Todd's a politician. He's going to do politician things. Does he care about the riders? Nope. Does he care about the taxpayers? Nope. Only his most-preferred constituents: organized labor.
And, since this needs to be stated again, no right exists which guarantees someone may work and live within the same locality. This is a manufactured fantasy brought to you by the anti-taxpayer Democrats of Loudoun.
Ace says it all right there.
Just another Fat Cat Establishment type, attempting to slide their thieving sticky fingers into taxpayers pockets. Where do these people come from, and why do they insist on inflicting themselves on the rest of us?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.