Editor: In the recent decade, artificial intelligence has continuously pushed past limits and unlocked endless possibilities, creating a more efficient and effective society.
AI is predicted to continue this unprecedented pace of progress and make the impossible possible. AI has served as a stepping stone toward a greater society, taking part in a plethora of advancements and unlocking numerous capabilities for the greater good. Artificial intelligence has been a leading factor towards advancing in a variety of fields, proving to expand the horizons of technology, but can leave a catastrophic impact on the human race when not properly controlled and regulated.
Artificial intelligence is considered to be one of “the most revolutionary developments” in human history, and the world has already observed its transformative capabilities (Ashish Sukhadeve). However, as the technology is so advanced and powerful, when deployed carelessly, AI serves to be the biggest threat to humanity. With the introduction of AI, we have seen numerous benefits, highlighting the technology’s capabilities. If a machine is that powerful and has the ability to control society on such a large scale, it directly emphasizes that it also has the power to potentially destroy humanity.
The risks of AI have often been misrepresented by the general public. The difficulties that engineers are wrestling with AI don’t stem from the systems turning on us or considering us inferior, as the technology lacks any moral values. Rather, they come from the disconnect between what we tell our systems to do and what we actually want them to do. Natural Language Processing, a sector of AI that revolves around aiding computers to understand the way humans speak and write, plays a crucial role in this, but can only limit the risk to some extent. No matter the limitations enforced, AI is instructed to “complete a certain task” and will complete the task in the “most efficient way possible,” not taking into consideration the safety of humans (Karl von Wendt). Furthermore, recursive improvement, described as gains in AI capabilities enabling further gains in AI, allows a system that started out behind us to rapidly end up with abilities well beyond what was anticipated. This uncontrollable nature of AI highlights its dangers, no matter the benefits it may bring. To combat these risks, it should be imperative to set effective preventative measures to ensure the safety of society.
Risks are a factor of any revolutionary product and in the case of AI, the benefits clearly outweigh the preventable risks. Being in the early phases of AI, engineers are lucky enough to be able to prevent the potential predicaments before they are unable to be contained. If engineers were able to build such a powerful unit, maintaining its controllability and regulating its usage should not serve as much of a challenge as skeptics argue. As the technology has repeatedly proven, it will support generations to come while continuing to expand in a safe manner.
Taran Srikonda, South Riding
