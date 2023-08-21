Editor: With the advent of technology and its ability to break past barriers every day, reaching unprecedented heights, cyberbullying has proven to have an increasingly detrimental effect on not only the youth but all groups of society.
This nuanced form of bullying has damaged the mental health of thousands of individuals and has served as one of the leading causes of childhood depression. In the interconnected panorama of the modern digital world, cybersecurity breaches pose an insidious and pervasive threat, imperiling not only individual privacy but also the infrastructure upon which societies depend. However, while this plague has spread to every computer, striking each of its victims ruthlessly, each member of society can take on a special responsibility to help cure this epidemic.
In schools, physical bullying often overshadows cyberbullying, forcing the latter to be overlooked by school administrators. As youth spend the majority of their childhood with teachers and school administrators, it is their responsibility to assure they are keeping children safe. Not only should schools include an anti-bullying policy that encompasses all forms of bullying, but counselors specifically should hold frequent meetings with their students to assure they are not being digitally attacked. Additionally, school administrators need to create workshops centered around safe internet usage practices to educate students on proactive measures against cyberbullying. In certain scenarios, these cyberbullies stem from the school itself, providing students with a form of bullying that can be done anonymously and indirectly. This easier, more accessible form of bullying can foster a damaging environment for students, making children fearful of the learning environment they are required to attend. Additionally, implementing a "Digital Footprint" course throughout secondary education is important in teaching every student the dangers of the web. Similar to peer mediation for physical disputes that are implemented in public schools, implemented peer mediation for virtual disputes can be an effective system that works to resolve these potential issues.
While parents and school administrators can play a pivotal role in preventing cyberbullying, it is us—you and me—who can play the most impactful role in ending this technological epidemic. Approaching this predicament on a broader scale is imperative in assuring it is eliminated. Beyond simply advocating for cyberbullying awareness and teaching the youth to be safe, there are a variety of steps we can take to dissolve this everlasting issue. This generation's computer scientists can begin developing tangible solutions, such as an artificial intelligence model that works to monitor online interactions and detect cyberbullying, similar to how spam filtering is executed.
Lastly, simply spreading compassion in every interaction you pursue, whether it be physically or virtually, is critical to societal success and can create a more welcoming community for everyone. While bullying will prove to be a perpetual problem, we can all play a role in killing this epidemic with kindness.
Taran Srikonda, Chantilly
When you have a former president cyberbullying on a regular basis some people think there isn't anything wrong with it. There shouldn't be any kind of bullying period.
