Editor: As someone who once gave credence to the false conjectures that the School Board members participated in a cover up in 2021 but now think otherwise, I have concluded it is understandable that the School Board wishes to maintain privacy concerning the Blankingship & Keith Report.
I come to this conclusion after many months of viewing the vitriolic and predominately unsubstantiated lawsuits, newsletters and editorials manufactured by the political groups peddling these falsehoods.
This conclusion also comes after witnessing the threats of violence issued against the board. Threats that resulted in a member’s resignation not just to ensure her own safety but the safety of her child.
Lastly, this conclusion results from the grand jury investigation which found nothing harsher to admonish the School Board members for nothing other than taking the advice of their legal-council and maintaining the privacy of the Blankingship & Keith report as the doctrine of attorney-client privilege intends for everyone.
I find it understandable that the School Board members should safeguard themselves against those intent on distorting their words for the purpose of political gain.
I find it understandable that the School Board members should protect themselves and those they love in our current violent environment.
I understand that is not guilt or a lack of integrity that underlies the School Board’s decision to maintain the Blankingship & Keith report's privacy. Unfortunately, it is a sad requisite of our times attributable to the malicious political atmosphere in which we reside.
In today’s Loudoun County, I can only congratulate the School Board members on their courageous service and wish them well during these difficult times.
Tamberley Cummings, Leesburg
