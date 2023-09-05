Editor: It’s becoming increasingly apparent that the attacks on our public schools and LGBTQ children doesn’t arise from a grassroots “parental rights” movement, rather it’s been carefully choreographed by Loudoun’s Christian homeschool activist, Michael Farris, for years.
In July 2021, Farris engaged with a secretive group of Christian millionaires on a confidential conference call to discuss how to “take down the (public) education system as we know it today.”
According to the Sept. 4 front-page expose in the Washington Post [“The Christian home-schooler who made ‘parental rights’ a GOP rallying cry,” by Emma Brown and Peter Jamison], Farris conspired with members of Ziklag, a Christian organization of multi-millionaires, to discuss how to bring a case before the Supreme Court that would give parents a universal right to receive vouchers for home or private schooling.
A Ziklag study predicted that public education could lose $238 billion a year, or a third of its total funding. Alliance Defending Freedom, which Farris headed, received significant money from Ziklag for the task. Farris had used the same tactic to overturn Roe.
Farris has played a seminal role in turning Loudoun’s Republican Party to the far right. He urged and endorsed extremist Dave LaRock, a Christian homeschooler, to challenge moderate Republican Delegate Joe May in 2013 forcing a Republican primary. LaRock won that race and was then elected to the Virginia House.
Fast forward, it was LaRock who organized the first two of numerous Stop the Steal rallies in Loudoun. Oathkeepers' Stewart Rhodes, convicted of seditious conspiracy, spoke at the first. Loudoun County Sherriff Michael Chapman attended the second. Many speakers and supporters at these rallies, like Republican House of Delegates candidate Geary Higgins, morphed into outspoken opponents of the LCPS school board setting a climate that demonized school board members, teachers, and public education in general.
Farris’ Parental Rights Foundation promoted Ian Prior and Fight For Schools, who led demonstrations and recall petitioning against “woke” School Board members, and according to the Post article, Farris counseled and urged Glen Younkin to use parental rights as a centerpiece for his run for governor.
Farris created the Home School Legal Defense Association and Patrick Henry College, a university for Christian home-schooled students, in Purcellville. Both are Bible-based evangelical training grounds, whose purpose is to provide leadership to transform our state and federal governments into theocracies based upon the values and laws of the Christian Bible.
HSLDA runs Generation Joshua, which airlifts middle and high school Christian homeschoolers to Loudoun to get out the vote for Republican candidates. Using PHC students as team captains, during the 2019 elections this alien force from 11 different states knocked on tens of thousands of doors before Election Day.
Steven Meyer, Leesburg
