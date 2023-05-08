Real Dialogue
Editor:
The first two letters to the editor in the print version of Loudoun Now on May 4 contained both misinformation and disinformation. Both attacked Democratic Party-endorsed School Board member Harris Mahedavi for supporting the board approved program of adding gender neutral, single use, bathrooms for students who need privacy and safety for various reasons.
Their tirade accused Mahedavi and the board of squandering the $11 million cost, implying that the money should have gone to Special Education programs and our SPED students who were being robbed of service by the allocation of funds for the additional bathrooms. This was not true. Acting LCPS superintendent Smith made clear that the allotment came from the five-year Capital Improvement Plan; it was never earmarked for support of special education because CIP funds never support teaching and services. That didn’t seem to matter to both authors.
Also, in a not-so-subtle way, both called for Loudoun's electorate to replace Mahedevi for sins committed. Mahedevi is running to retain his seat on the board in the Ashburn District this coming Fall.
The first letter was written by Erin Roselle Poe, who failed to identify herself. She is the former president of the Loudoun County Republican Women’s Club, which promoted the MAGA Stop the Steal rally in Purcellville where Oath Keepers founder and convicted insurrectionist Stewart Rhodes was hosted. She is also a co-founder and vice president of Army of Parents, a Republican activist organization featured prominently on Fox News and other right-wing media which accused the same Democratic Party backed school board members of imposing non-existent CRT programs in our schools. Members of these two groups attempted to removed Democratic Party backed school board members previously through recall petitions. Those efforts failed.
The second letter was written by Deanna Griffiths, an activist who also failed to identify herself. Griffiths is the Ashburn Republican endorsed School Board candidate running against Mahedevi.
Peter Wehner, a senior fellow at the Trinity Forum, whose mission is “contributing to the renewal of society by cultivating and promoting the best of Christian thought...” and who served three Republican presidents, wrote a thoughtful column in the New York Times on Nov. 16, 2022. Commenting after the expected Republican midterm electoral tsunami fizzled, he said that the challenge for Republicans is will they move away from “... MAGA world’s anti-democratic sensibilities, its assault on the truth, … and the brutality and indecency of its politics?”
Loudoun has had its own share of MAGA politics. I would hope that there are Republicans in our county who believe as Wehner does. Maybe their ascendancy or participation would lead to real dialogue which would help us find meaningful solutions to the problems facing all of us.
Steven Meyer, Leesburg
[The writer is a former LCPS special education teacher; member of the Loudoun Education Association and the Loudoun County Democratic Party.)
