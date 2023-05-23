Editor: Last week’s paper referenced large new mixed-use projects that could come online in Loudoun over the next several years. This writer is intimately aware of Loudoun’s growth over the past 50 years and would like to make an argument for appreciating the unusually well-balanced development that citizens of Loudoun enjoy now and could lose if the forces which tend to promote growth are allowed to follow their natural inclination.
First, what we enjoy now—a quality mix of attractive housing, shopping, recreational facilities, schools, governmental services, job opportunities (in county and nearby), and open space, coupled with a low rate of crime and relatively little pollution. Is this mix perfect? No. But compared to our neighboring jurisdictions in the Greater Washington Area, and taking the major factors that comprise lifestyle into account, we are in a very enviable position.
So, what do we risk by expanding substantially from the population base we have currently? I would suggest, first, stressing our main east-west (Rt. 7, Rt. 9 and Rt. %0) and north-south (Rt 15) transportation networks, which are near capacity now and which have limited practical ability to expand; second, overburdening the capacity of our school system, which now requires close to 70% of our public tax funds and which requires the redrawing of school district lines most years; third, increasing our crime rate to levels approaching those seen to our east and putting a corresponding additional work load on our law enforcement resources; fourth, stretching our ability to continue to provide satisfactory governmental and recreational services; and fifth, putting increased pressure on our existing open space to accommodate growth.
The foregoing list is not all inclusive, but hopefully it is enough to make the point. And it needs to be recognized that the pressures for continued growth are inherent in a development industry that naturally and properly looks to the next opportunity to lobby for and to execute what it is trained to do. If left to its devices, that course of conduct will result in growing the county first horizontally, as has been the case so far in Loudoun, and thereafter, vertically.
The question for Loudoun at this point is: What are the lifestyle benefits to be achieved by this natural expansion and on balance do they improve upon the present situation. If they do not, then the tools in the county’s power to deal with the matter are its comprehensive plan and its zoning laws.
The point in the discussion above is that the citizens of Loudoun are at this time at an inflection point. They should be aware that they are and they should voice their opinion if it matters to them. Otherwise, natural forces will act as they naturally do, and Loudoun as we know it now will have succumbed noncritically to a theoretical concept labeled “progress.”
Steve Robin, Leesburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.