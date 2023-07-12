Editor: Right-wing “dark money,” which first showed up in Loudoun County’s Democratic primary elections this spring, is once again being injected into races for School Board seats, the Board of Supervisors and state assembly.
Dark money—funds whose source is largely cloaked in secrecy by loopholes in campaign finance law—is paying for the false claims and disinformation campaign deployed by the so-called “Accuracy in Media” group. AIM has hired a box truck with an electronic billboard falsely accusing Democrat-endorsed candidates of verbally threatening Loudoun residents.
One source of this dark money seeking to disrupt Loudoun politics is the Ed Uihlein Family Foundation, which has been funding Accuracy in Media for decades. Edgar Uihlein, who created the foundation, was a member of the extremist right wing John Birch Society and served on its national finance committee, according to an August 1963 JBS document.
The JBS believed that a conspiratorial mysterious group, The Illuminati, was trying to implement a one-world, godless communist government. Robert Welch, leader of the society, claimed President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who had served as supreme allied commander in Europe during World War II, was a “dedicated, conscious agent of the Communist conspiracy.”
In January 2021, the Ed Uihlein Family Foundation gave Purcellville’s American Majority, which trains Tea Party candidates to run for local school boards, a whopping $1.2 million. Later that year, Ned Ryun, chairman of the American Majority group, collected signatures to remove Loudoun’s Democrat-endorsed school board members. Ryun’s activity appears on Virginia Board of Election filings as an in-kind contribution to Fight for Schools, a right-wing group opposed to Loudoun’s current public schools.
The Uihlein foundation is run by Edgar Uihlein’s son, Richard. Richard and his wife Liz were profiled in “The Most Powerful Conservative Couple You’ve Never Heard Of,” a 2018 article in the New York Times. The Uihleins have been mega donors to Donald Trump. They also financed the Tea Party Patriots, who co-sponsored the Stop the Steal Rally on the White House Ellipse on January 6 to the tune of $4.3 million.
These extremists have a right to be heard but we need to expose how they are using their wealth to pervert our elections by spreading falsehoods and fear.
Steve Meyer, Leesburg
