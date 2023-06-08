Editor: From one Scott to another, I'd like to thank Scott Pio, chair of the Loudoun County Republican Committee, for reminding me of why I'll never vote Republican again.
I was once a reliable vote for the GOP; then Trump came along. He has turned the once Grand Old Party into the GQP, his own personal cult.
Thanks again, Scott, for reminding me of what a blighted wreck the Republican Party has become, nationally and locally.
Scott Wallace, Leesburg
