Editor: While Board of Supervisor Chair Phyllis Randall wishes to present Loudoun County as some sort of a Lake Wobegon paradise in her State of the County address, the reality is quite different.
Loudoun is as safe as it is because of its educated and law-abiding citizens and its just and vigilant Republican sheriff.
Still, there is plenty wrong here. With Randall at the helm, Loudoun County is not at peace. Though she calls for unity, she is the most divisive Loudoun County politician in decades.
Her administration has sexualized children while attacking parents who dare to protect their children's innocence. Under a twisted redefinition of "equity," Randall and her Democratic Party colleagues divide the county based on race, making what once was a civil society uncivil. They turn a deaf ear to those who disagree with them, projecting their own politics of "hate" onto their opponents.
Randall forces her racist views on government operations that should be representative of the entire county. Her race-baiting tactics divert attention from fundamental problems such as the persistent traffic congestion on Rt. 15 North. For her, it is 1862 every day. She holds a grudge against America even though most citizens want a color-blind society.
Randall brought in labor unions that make the government more expensive and less accountable, increasing our debt, and using racist ideology to deny qualified people access to public life and government services. Her Democratic administration has helped give Northern Virginia the third-highest cost of living in the nation.
Unchecked, one-party rule has made Loudoun County infamous. In the
school system, instead of English and math, Democrats promote gender confusion and pornography. In place of merit, achievement, and excellence, they foster mediocrity in the name of "equity." Make no mistake, when Randall says she supports education, she seeks autocratic education giving parents little say in how the system operates. The Democrat-dominated school board does whatever it wants.
We need GOP participation across Loudoun institutions to instill a sense
of fairness and balance in the administration. This fall, county residents will have an opportunity to consider an alternative to the leftist agenda and to vote for accountability, common sense, and a clean government.
Scott Pio, Chairman
Loudoun County Republican Committee
Thank goodness folks like Scott Pio are going the way of the dinosaur. He wants Blacks at the back of the bus; gays in the closet; children working long hours in sweat shops; widespread censorship & his view of Christianity imposed on everybody. No thank you!
ALL Candidates have an experience base that SHOULD be rock solid. From what I believe is shameful is that over the last 3.5 years the mental support services of Loudoun have not significantly improved which is quite a surprise. Why is it still a barrier to get county mental support services JUST because the person needing help has already seen a psychiatrist? Do we ONLY care about completely helpless constituents or should we be concerned if ANY of our neighbors openly ask for help and can't get it???????? It is not good enough to change the name on a few roads and take down a few statues when mental health is one's calling card which has FAILED! OK Scott - Bring a high quality candidate forward - not a tired iron type partisan with real estate developer backing! :-)
"We need GOP participation across Loudoun institutions to instill a sense of fairness and balance in the administration. This fall, county residents will have an opportunity to consider an alternative to the leftist agenda and to vote for accountability, common sense, and a clean government."
Okay, Scott, who is the candidate your party is going to run against Chair Randall? I just called the Loudoun County Elections Office and the only other candidate who has filed to run against her at this time is Independent, Sam Kroiz. I'm assuming someone from the local GOP is going to file before the June deadline then? If not, are you throwing your money/support behind Kroiz?
