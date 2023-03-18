Editor: It’s time to put some meat on the over politicized "transparency bone."
Transparency is one of the most significant benefits of having access to voting records. Citizens can hold their elected officials accountable for their actions and make informed decisions about whether to re-elect them. This transparency also promotes trust in government, as citizens can see that their representatives are acting in the public interest.
Additionally, voting records provide valuable insight into politicians' beliefs and priorities. By examining how they vote on certain issues, citizens can determine whether they align with their own values and priorities. This information is particularly important during elections, where voters can use voting records to make informed decisions about which candidates to support.
Access to voting records also promotes government accountability by making it more difficult for elected officials to deny responsibility for their actions or hide from their voting records. This accountability ensures that officials act in the best interests of their constituents, rather than corporate or other special interests.
Regrettably, the present approach to accessing the voting records of local politicians and School Board members through meeting minutes, agendas, and videos is not only time-consuming and cumbersome but also lacks equity. This system creates an unnecessary obstacle that disproportionately affects marginalized communities and individuals who may not have the resources or time to navigate this complicated process. As a result, it is a significant barrier to civic engagement and access to public information, which is a fundamental right of all citizens in a democratic society.
Citizens must spend countless hours sifting through documents and recordings just to find out how their elected officials have voted on critical issues that affect their lives. This system creates an unnecessary barrier to civic engagement and further disenfranchises marginalized communities and individuals who may not have the time or resources to devote to this process.
It is the responsibility of the state Delegates, Senators, Board of Supervisors and School Board officials to ensure that citizens have easy access to this critical information. They must provide a more accessible and transparent system for accessing voting records. Anything less is a failure of their duty to serve their constituents, regardless of political affiliation.
Transparency in voting records is essential for holding elected officials accountable, promoting government accountability, civic engagement, and a healthy democracy. Access to voting records at the local level is just as critical as access at the state and national level. The current system of accessing local voting records is unacceptable and needs to be changed to provide citizens with easy access to this critical information. Local officials must step up and provide a more accessible and transparent system for accessing voting records.
Scott Mineo, Ashburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.