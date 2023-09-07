Editor: There are obviously several opinions as to whether or not Chair Randall's trips abroad are warranted. Personally, as someone who served in local government as a county, city and town manager, I do not believe that Sister Cities benefits outweigh the enormous costs of traveling abroad. However, I will save that argument for another day and time.
I am writing to help county residents better understand how public policy budget practices work. When the county manager prepares and presents a budget, he or she take into consideration all sources of county revenue that may become available. That includes revenue from all taxes, fines fees, grants, federal, state and other local sources. Based on his/her evaluation of revenue sources that may become available, the manager proposes how to best spend that money for the benefit of all county residents. All proposed expenditures, including transfers to other agencies are detailed in the proposed budget before getting voted on by the county board. So, for example, money going to the economic development agency is detailed in the budget, along with how that money is to be used. When it comes to expenditures where a certain degree of discretion is expected to be used, often times the manager is not the deciding authority, i.e. board chairperson's trips abroad.
There are enterprise funds such as utility funds where all the revenue received for the utility is used (by law) for the utility. And, the money is separately accounted for. But, like General Fund money, Utility Fund money is county money. Whether it is paid for from water and sewer fees, or hookup fees, etc. it is county money generated by county residents.
It is wrong to say that trip money is not taxpayer money just because it doesn't come from tax revenue. It is all county money. It is a source of county revenue.
Following the same logic, CRA's, EDA's IDA's, etc. were established as another way to earmark county revenue to be spent in specific areas of the county. I am not just talking about Loudoun. This is true in jurisdictions throughout the United States. It often works when the money is used for the purpose it is intended for. And the governing bodies make the decision to set up such entities knowing that other local government services need to be funded from other sources also found in the budget. That is the tough part, where local government managers must seek to find a balance between one source of revenue and another. But county money is county money.
Funding trips to promote economic development is using county money. And there should be accountability at the highest level. There should be a direct financial benefit. The "proof would be in the pudding." How many companies have relocated to Loudoun from countries that the chairperson visited using county money?
Samuel Finz, Purcellville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.