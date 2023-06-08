Editor: Hysterical propagandist. That must be the leading qualification to be the Republican Chairman in Loudoun County.
GOP Chairman Scott Pio strikes again. His diatribe against Board of Supervisors Chair Phillis Randall was filled with falsehoods and misrepresentations. It seems Pio wants to blame even the weather on Chair Randall. He has absolutely no credibility.
There is no need to rehash the accusations Pio made against Chair Randall. Suffice it to say, those accusations are utterly absurd. By his silly account, only his party can do anything right, which is wrong.
I do not know Chair Randall. I am not an associate of hers. But I do have decades of experience working in or with the public sector. I understand the complexities faced by our public servants. It is too bad that the GOP Chairman does not.
Overall, my observation is that in the face of many challenges, Loudoun County is very well managed. The leadership is stable and effective. The County Board of Supervisors, comprised of Democrats and Republicans, is doing a good job and properly carrying out their role.
Much progress has been made under Chair Randall, economically and in other areas, such as social justice. Considering history, this is a good thing. It is also a bipartisan effort.
Is there room for improvement in Loudoun County? Sure. Would I do some things differently? Yes. But Chair Randall is not at fault for everything that may be less than perfect.
Absurdly, and without any sense of shame considering what the Republican Party has been doing across the country, Loudoun County is not under one-party rule. I would bet Mr. Pio wouldn’t say this if his party had the majority on the Board of Supervisors.
If Mr. Pio wants more elected Republicans, make the case for the voters based on actual issues. He should not keep rolling out his boogeyman argument, relying on dishonest scare tactics. Recruit candidates who will focus on the issues, lay out their vision, and tell us how they realistically propose implementing and paying for it.
We see none of this from Mr. Pio. He is representing a political party that currently has no coherent vision. Their agenda is not based on the good of the County, but rather on the selfish interests of a few. The voters can see this, and this is why Mr. Pio’s party is currently in the minority in Loudoun County.
Go to work on constructive ideas, Mr. Pio. The voters are pretty tired of dishonest scare tactics by a bunch of politicians more concerned with power than public service.
Russell R. Clark, Leesburg
