Editor: I have no trust in the Loudoun County electoral system to produce a valid and reliable result.
On June 03, 2023, I attended the Loudoun County Republican Party’s Jamboree to observe and participate in a hand-counting ballot process to determine a preference for U. S. president and senate.
There were 455 ballots cast according to the following process:
The ballots were deposited in one ballot box. The ballots were delivered in batches, under escort to the counting station. Six people staffed the counting station. One overseer, one intermittent random observer, one vote caller, one vote call validator, one recorder of the vote on a preprinted tally sheet, a second vote recorder recorded on an identical but separate tally sheet.
Periodically the team stopped counting, comparing the two tally sheets via pattern recognition to validate the accuracy of the recorded count. The counting station was able to provide a valid winner for both the preferred presidential candidate and senatorial candidate in 34 minutes 12 seconds, for an average of 4.5 seconds per counted ballot.
What if this reliable system were applied during the next election in Loudoun County? Multiplying the average of 4.5 seconds by 5,000 ballots, the largest potential number of ballots in a precinct in Loudoun County, the precinct would need three teams of six people working two hours each to process 4,999 ballots.
It is easy and doable. Please contact your local elected officials and demand hand counted paper ballots to restore trust in Loudoun County's electoral system.
Roy Mary, Ashburn
