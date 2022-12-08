Editor:
How is it that Ziegler can be fired (immediately) (without cause) and be paid his full salary, plus raise $ 28,000.00 (given after incident occurred) with annual vehicle allowances, health benefits, and retirement benefits.
A resident was arrested for standing up for his right to know what happened to his child, a crime was committed against her and basically the Ziegler and the School Board tried to cover up this information.
Why is there no accountability?
Ronald M Hawes, Lovettsville
