Editor: Complaints by residents regarding violators of the speed limit in the downtown Leesburg business district may lead to the Town Council lowering the speed limit to 20 miles per hour. It has been my experience when traveling in the core historic district that traffic signals and the traffic volume usually prevent speeding the majority of the time throughout the day.
Even though most drivers are conscientious in following posted speed limits, those drivers who exceed speed limits more than 10 mph on many Leesburg throughfares, including ignoring flashing lights/reduced speed limits around schools, will no doubt continue to do so regardless of the posted speed limit until cited by law enforcement. The reality of the situation is local law enforcement agencies continue to operate at a 20-25% reduced manpower capacity, as well as the Leesburg Police Department, with a handful of various police officer opening, including traffic officers that remain unfilled for an extended period of time. While Leesburg Police officers have many other priorities and demands minute by minute throughout their shifts and assignments at schools, etc., I commend them for their continued efforts to diligently and conscientiously respond to keep us safe. The most recent weekly LPD statistics from January show the issuance of 306 traffic citations, not even counting the traffic accidents or those charged with driving under the influence crimes.
I believe lowering the speed limit will have little effect for drivers who remain noncompliant to any posted speed limit until cited. However, manpower shortages will continue for the foreseeable future. Traffic calming measures, as mentioned by other high-level town personnel, may be helpful—and even traffic speed cameras have been effective elsewhere—but further study may be necessary for an effective resolution for a town-wide problem.
Rebecca Reeder, Leesburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.