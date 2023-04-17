Editor: The Loudoun County Public Schools School Board webpage states, “The School Board welcomes comments from Loudoun County residents and believes that strong community engagement and outreach are important components of a successful school system.”
One should ask, “How can strong community engagement be achieved within a one-minute time limit?” “How can any relationship be achieved in an egregiously short amount of time?”
In Education Association v. Perry Local Educators’ Association (1983), Justice Byron R. White explained, "Reasonable time, place and manner regulations are permissible, and a content-based prohibition must be narrowly drawn to effectuate a compelling state interest.” He also wrote, “[T]he State may reserve the forum for its intended purposes … as long as the regulation on speech is reasonable and not an effort to suppress expression merely because the public officials oppose the speaker’s view.”
I think those in the position of power miss the word “reasonable.” The Cambridge Dictionary defines this term as something “based on or using good judgment and therefore fair and practical.” Black’s Law Dictionary defines Reasonable Time as the “Period determined from trade practice, custom, trade practice, or from circumstances like those at issue, as the time required completing a transaction or contract without a specific maturity date.”
What is missing is the School Board’s honest commitment to its statement of belief and desire to commit to strong community engagement using good and fair practical judgment by sincerely taking an appropriate (reasonable) amount of time required to complete and make good on its social contract with the Loudoun County public.
James Madison said, “The essence of Government is power; and power, lodged as it must be in human hands, will ever be liable to abuse.” The School Board must stop abusing its delegated authority to limit speech surreptitiously (simply because it does not want to hear the public concerns), let the public speak (with a decent and reasonable amount of time), and sincerely listen to the will of the people (districts) they supposedly represent—increase the time.
Does the School Board really believe in strong community engagement?
RaSheed L. Lemon, Sr., Lovettsville
Christian Educators Empowerment Group
(1) comment
On the issue of community engagement, I agree wholeheartedly with RaSheed L. Lemon, Sr. The Loudoun County School Board is very disrespectful by limiting public comments to one minute per person. Also, the board is very rude to keep the cameras off of public speakers. Viewers can only hear the voices of speakers, which is dehumanizing. Please do better LCSB!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.