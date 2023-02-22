Editor: The time change for this school year is creating a great hardship for most parents, is dangerous for the youngest children, and if kept the same (without swapping which schools get the early start time) will lead to big equity issues for half the kids.
First, most parents work until roughly 5 p.m. However, the kids now need someone ready for them at 2 p.m. This leads to extra expense at a time when few can afford it. Also, with most families required to get up between 6 and 6:30, they have to start putting the children to sleep by 6:30 or 7 p.m. (Elementary age children require 10-12 hours of sleep each night per AAP) With parents working until 5, then dinner and the bedtime routine, most parents will get barely an hour, maybe even less, time to spend with their children during the week. Also, children may get up earlier than teens, but most kids are still not waking up before dawn the way kids are required to now. This leads to excessive tiredness during the day.
In addition, it is extremely unsafe. Currently, if a student lives a mile from the school (a 20-minute walk) they are considered a walker. To get to school on time these kids would need to leave the house at 7 a.m.—long before the sun comes up for most of the school year. And yet these little 5- and 6-year-olds are expected to walk for 20 minutes, in the dark, all with no crossing guards. At our school, Lowes Island, there are two roads that are frequently crossed, and we have been continuously refused even a crossing guard. This is wildy unsafe.
Finally, the really big problem is the equity issue. While all these troubles are being dumped on some parents, the families at the next school down the road get to rise at 7, take their time, actually engage in sports after school, spend time with their families and so on. While most studies about school start times have focused on teens, a few have included older elementary kids, like fourth or fifth graders. These studies show that the shift to later sleep and wake times starts in elementary schools, and in fact, that earlier start times for fifth graders have greater negative impacts on academics than they do in teens. (High schoolers later start times were not shown to impact grades, but rather mental health). So, if Loudoun County keeps the same schedule at elementary schools, this will slowly but surely lead to an academic gap, with the early start time schools consistently getting lower grades not to mention the increased tardies. While I believe that no school should ever start before 8 a.m., the very least that should be done is alternate which schools get the early start time. This is the only way for give equal treatment. Contact ombuds@lcps.org if you agree.
Rachel Hamlin, Sterling
