Editor: It is time for a pedestrian bridge over the Leesburg Bypass.
Loudoun County has made remarkable improvements to its transportation infrastructure in recent years. Drivers and commuters are benefiting from improved roadways, most notably Rt. 7 and the opening of Silverline Phase II.
In stark contrast to the improved, "roadscape" for vehicles, pedestrians continue risking their lives and endangering drivers as they scamper across the Leesburg Bypass near the Leesburg Premium Outlets.
Why wait for a tragedy to occur before implementing a solution? Loudoun County residents, particularly within the corporate limits of our largest town and county seat, should be able to walk safely to work or to patronize local businesses.
Peter Anders Lauten, Hamilton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.