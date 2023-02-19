Editor: Recently, there has been much discussion about the need for the Loudoun County Supervisor’s position on equity. Equity does not exist on its own. It takes investment and time.
I was part of an equity experiment in the 1960s. Not race or ethnicity-based but, based on socio-economic status and geographic location. I grew up outside a small town in Massachusetts. Our house was located between the town dump and the Massachusetts Correctional Institute for the Criminally Insane. Several of the neighborhood kids I played sand-lot ball with were either in prison or dead by the time I graduated from high school.
I was accepted into my dream college with a scholarship. I was feeling proud until the first night at the dorm when all the students were sharing SAT scores. It became painfully clear I was an experiment.
I managed to prevail. However, in my junior year, the financial aid office informed me that they were taking away my scholarship, not for inadequate performance but, because I had told them I secured a job in a fast-food restaurant off campus. They said I didn’t need the scholarship anymore and they were giving the scholarship to another student who needed it. I was angry and stayed angry until year three of my engineering career when I was writing the final check to payoff my student loan. It struck me. They were correct. I didn’t need it.
So, did I take a spot away from a more qualified student? Yes. Did that student find another dream school to attend? I’m sure that happened. Did the student who received the scholarship I had succeed? I hope so. Did the experiment work? Yes.
After working for 20 years, we started an engineering firm that grew to five offices around the country. In 2014, the firm received the National Capital Business Ethic Award. I appreciate those who rise to senior levels in both government and the private sector and choose to use their influence to level the playing field from time to time because equity does not exist on its own.
It takes investment and time.
Paul Swanson, Lovettsville
