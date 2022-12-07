Editor: I love the Lovettsville Library for so many reasons. The outstanding staff could teach the world the meaning of the word “service.”
I remember a man stopped by who was having trouble understanding income tax matters and was very grateful when a librarian directed him to useful information services. Many librarians would have considered income taxes to be way beyond a library’s mission, but my library generously gives community service, which makes it a very unique and a very special library.
I don’t own a computer, but write historical novels and the library has researched a myriad number of topics, providing me with invaluable bibliographies to make my stories accurate and real. When I enter the library, it feels like home because I’m surrounded by people anxious and able to help me reach my goals.
They have generously given of their time to gather useful information services on important topics lie breast cancer and health insurance.
I have seen patrons of the library respond to the wonderful help they’ve received with gifts of flowers, tea, and cookies.
The library does s much for us with programs for all ages, from young children to seniors.
If you happen to be in the vicinity, drive by to see the festive decorations. The staff has made the library look like a giant gingerbread house. What fun! Someone please stop me if I start nibbling on the library.
All kidding aside, thank you Lovettsville Library for the help, kindness, and dedication to community.
Patricia Ott, Lovettsville
