Editor: News reports for Ukraine state that the Jan. 20 meeting of the NATO defense ministers, there was no agreement from Germany to send, (or allow other NATO members to send) German Leopard tanks to Ukraine, and the most recent U.S. aid package does not include Abrams tanks.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is concerned about provoking Russia into a NATO confrontation. While Germany has been a prolific supplier of defensive weapons, it balked at sending modern tanks and, in fact, said it would do so only if the U.S. also agreed to send Abrams tanks.
Why is this important? Why should the West send modern tanks to aid Ukraine’s efforts to defeat Russia in Ukraine?
Russia under Vladimir Putin and his henchmen launched this unprovoked war on Ukraine and has inflicted well more than 100,000 Ukrainian deaths in the 11 months of fighting. Putin is widely believed to be unwilling to end the war for any reason short of conquering and controlling the eastern and southern territory of Ukraine, including the Crimea. It is unlikely that he would survive should he fail in this attempt. A victory for Russia would be a victory for authoritarian regimes all around the world and would show that the democratic nations of the west are incapable of resisting force. China would surely take notice as it eyes Taiwan.
Tactically these tanks are crucial to Ukraine’s ability to resist and push back Russian and Wagner mercenary forces. Ukraine has been marvelously effective in use of a wide mix of older tanks and weaponry and tactical superiority to achieve a stunning reversal of the Russian offensive, but Ukraine is being worn down by losses and Russia is building up additional forces for a likely spring offensive. Without the modern, offensive weapons capability that these tanks will provide it is uncertain that Ukraine can continue to prevail. Ukraine’s loss in this war would show weakness in NATO and the West and could well entice Putin into thinking he can take back more of the old Soviet Union, and thus encourage the wider war that Scholz and President Biden want to avoid. A stinging defeat for Russia in Ukraine is the best way to prevent that wider war.
I encourage all of Loudoun County to contact our representatives and the White House to support providing Ukraine with the weapons, including modern tanks, that Ukraine needs.
Oscar McNeil Jr., Waterford
