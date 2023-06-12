Editor: During one of his first media interviews after being chosen LCRC chair, Scott Pio confessed that he really knew very little about Loudoun County issues. With his recent Loudoun Now letter-to-the-editor Mr. Pio demonstrates how accurate that statement was.
When he accuses Chair Randall and others of redefining equity he is simply highlighting his lack of knowledge and understanding of the unfortunate truths within the history of the United States, Virginia and Loudoun County; his assertion that labor unions are “brought in”, demonstrates his ignorance of the entire collective bargaining process; and apparently his attention has been completely diverted from four Rt. 15 North road projects (one funded, three in various design phases).
The GOP in Loudoun, Virginia, and the United States does itself a great disservice as it continues to choose leadership that opts for fiction over fact.
And with the likes of Mr. Pio and his ilk, the Party, while old, is unlikely to be “Grand” anytime soon.
Neil Steinberg, Leesburg
[Editor's Note: The writer is the vice mayor of Leesburg.]
(1) comment
RIGHT ON
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.