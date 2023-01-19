Editor: The internet is an essential part of our life and we need data centers to support it. However, data center challenges in Loudoun County and Virginia were recently exposed and cannot be ignored.
As a climate activist, I am alarmed by the huge amount of electrical energy data centers use. Collectively, Loudoun’s Date Center Alley consumes enough electricity to power five times the number of homes in Loudoun. And because fossil fuels are a major energy source to generate electricity, climate changing greenhouse gas emissions increase each time a data center is put into operation. Every data center approved by Loudoun County and neighboring jurisdictions exacerbates climate change and makes the critical transition to renewables more difficult.
As an environmentalist, I am worried about the multiple ways data center pollute our local environment, often impacting human health:
• thermal air pollution from heat is vented to the air;
• air pollution from regular testing of diesel backup generators that spew fine particulate matter and volatile organic carbons that can cause human respiratory conditions and disease;
• water pollution of surface and groundwater from diesel fuel storage tank refill spills;
• soil pollution from back-up generators diesel fuel storage tank refill spills;
•diminished water supply by withdrawals to cool hardware;
• noise pollution from 24/7 operation, disrupting the lives of nearby residents.
As a taxpayer, I am disturbed that data centers represent a dangerously large source of revenue in Loudoun County, projected to provide 30% of the 2023 budget. Is it fiscally responsible to put that many “eggs” in one “basket”? Moreover, through Virginia’s data center tax incentive program, Virginia taxpayers provided over $830 million to data center operators through 2020; by now the total is certainly over $1 billion. In FY 2022, Virginia’s tax incentive set a record. Only 72 cents for every incentive dollar is recouped. Is this program in Virginia’s best interest?
As a mother, grandmother, and retired middle school teacher, I am distressed about the unlivable future we have created for today’s children and future generations. The ever-escalating frequency and intensity of extreme weather events are huge red flags to keep fossil fuels in the ground. Extracting fossil fuels to meet data center demand is wrong and contrary to the Virginia Clean Economy Act mandate requiring 100% renewable generated electricity by 2045.
As a Loudoun community member, I am in solidarity with neighboring Prince William and Fauquier County communities incensed with an incomplete data center application or another one that compromises a national battlefield and adopted zoning.
As a person of faith, the Unitarian Universalist 7th Principle, Respect for the Interdependent Web of Life of which We Are a Part, is my guidepost. We are in the Sixth Mass Extinction caused by human’s unsustainable activities and climate change.
Data center business as usual cannot continue. Virginia needs better and comprehensive data center oversight. You can help. First, contact your county supervisor to let him/her know your specific concern(s) about data centers. Second, contact your state legislator to ask them to support data center bills:
• SB 1078 Siting of data centers; impacts on resources; site assessment.
• Senate Joint Resolution 240: study impact on Virginia’s environment, energy supply, electricity rates and ability to meet climate targets; recommendations regarding renewable energy requirements.
• House Joint Resolution 522: study impact on Virginia’s environment, energy supply, electricity rates and ability to meet climate targets; recommendations regarding renewable energy requirements.
Natalie Pien, Leesburg
(2) comments
I think Natalie Pien is eminently reasonable. She's issued a challenge to the conscience of all Loudouners. For reasons not always positive, Loudoun finds itself in the national spotlight. Here's a perfect opportunity to set a good example by drawing the line at excessive data centers. That doesn't mean we can't have any internet access. But I got along fine in the first part of my life without any internet. If there's a limited amount for the rest of my life -- so be it. Happy Chinese New Year Loudoun!
You can start by permanently shutting off all of your connected devices. Your phone. Your computer. Your TV. Your "smart" thermostat. Everything.
Was this LTE penned on good old fashion pen and paper? I hope so.
Data centers are needed. They will be constructed and operated locally or somewhere else. And, to the best of my understanding, the "climate" doesn't honor state, county or national boundaries, so other than turning everything off, there is no solution at present.
I do wholeheartedly agree with you on the matter of Loudoun's leadership failing to see the risk in overreliance on a single stream of business revenue. All they see is money to fund their pet projects. While all we see is ever-increasing tax bills. Diversification should not a difficult concept for these "leaders' to grasp.
