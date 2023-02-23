Editor: To say that Virginia Data Centers are a topic of concern is an understatement. Data center impacts range from local air, water, soil, and noise pollution; to exorbitant price of land excluding other businesses; to jeopardizing achieving Virginia’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction mandates. Yet, there is no legislative branch responsible to ensure that impacts are mitigated.
At the federal level, one Virginia member of Congress, MOC, views data center regulation as a state issue, not a federal issue. When one data center proposal impacted a National Park, our MOC supported opposition. But doesn’t the globally highest concentration of data centers in Data Center Alley constitute a security threat as a highly valuable terrorist target?
Bills introduced to the Virginia General Assembly, HJ522/SJ240 (Study; Department of Energy; impacts of data center development; report. Directs the Department of Energy to study the impacts of data center development on Virginia's environment, economy, energy resources, and ability to meet carbon-reduction goals) was passed in the Senate but failed in the House. During the Senate committee hearing, one legislator surprisingly voted against the study bill, stating that local governments review data center applications and can regulate them. The problem is that the breadth and depth of data center impacts in Virginia are not known, hence the proposed study bill. Localities are operating in the dark, (or choosing to ignore adopted policies), case by case for data centers.
At the local level in Loudoun County, our Board of Supervisors has recently acknowledged that data centers, while a significant source of revenue also has undesirable impacts, and require better oversight. The Loudoun County 2019 Comprehensive Plan has two new Sustainability Policies (page 207-208) that include data centers. However, there are no ordinances in the proposed Zoning Ordinance Rewrite to implement them and there is no plan to amend the Zoning Ordinance to add them. Zoning Ordinance Rewrite Chapter 4 Land Use Performance Standards includes data centers on p. 42-46. While Supervisors reference performance standards as a tool to manage/regulate data centers, these standards primarily address data center appearance/façade and landscape requirements plus one statement prescribing the time for backup generator testing. There is nothing requiring data center developers to minimize adverse pollution, business diversity, or greenhouse gas emissions impacts.
While the VA General Assembly voted against learning more about data centers, we already know that:
1. Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is proposing to lift data center air permits;
2. Governor Youngkin announced that Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion for data centers in Virginia by 2040;
3. For every dollar lost through Virginia Economic Development Partnership Data Center Tax Exemption Incentive Virginia only recoups 72 cents;
4. According to one industry analyst, Loudoun supervisors are responsible for placing data centers in the wrong location.
5. Residential demand for electricity has flattened over the past 10 years, but data center demand will outstrip all other commercial uses combined.
Doesn’t Virginia deserve better? Let your legislator at every level of government hear your concern.
Natalie Pien, Leesburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.