Editor: Data Centers has been the subject of recent articles in Loudoun Now as well as the industry’s data center dynamics.
In the “Leesburg Council Prepares for Data Center Push” article, Vice Mayor Neil Steinburg concludes that “in the end it’s all about the money, and it’s a lot of money.” Data center revenue has been driving data center approvals in Loudoun County. After over a decade of this approach, the global data center capital, aka Data Center Alley, is in Ashburn. Recently, neighboring Northern Virginia and Maryland localities are also receiving data center development pressure. While our Maryland neighbors are thinking beyond the money and denying data center applications, NoVA continues to see data centers exclusively as a cash cow, ignoring strong citizen opposition, and approving applications.
Both focusing exclusively on data center dollars and creating a data center fast track development process in Loudoun County are significant factors why Dominion Energy is not able to meet the demand from energy-hog data centers and won’t be able to meet new demand in Loudoun until 2025 or 2026. Expensive, visually, and environmentally impactful high voltage transmission lines are required for Data Center Alley. The financial cost will be borne by Dominion Energy customers. The visual (including property value) and environmental (including human health) impacts will be borne by Loudoun County residents.
Data center industry data center demand impedes meeting Virginia’s legally mandated transition off fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy per the Virginia Clean Economy Act. Dominion Energy’s Integrated Resource Plan identifies data center energy demand as the reason to reverse its previous IRP to retire uneconomic coal and biomass power plants, and to build new fossil gas power plants, all incompatible with the VCEA. The cost for five possible plans in the current IRP range in cost from $109.7 billion to $140.9 billion. This cost will be passed on to all Dominion customers. Moreover, the fines imposed on Dominion for not meeting the VCEA mandates will be passed on to Dominion customers like you and me.
The Sierra Club Virginia Chapter press release on the Dominion Energy IRP indicts both Dominion Energy’s failure to make sound plans and investments, as well as the data center industry’s purported climate change responsibility commitments.
As referenced earlier, Leesburg Vice Mayor Neil Steinburg said, “it’s all about the money, and it’s a lot of money.” But whose money and whose benefit? Now, it looks like it’s Dominion customers’ hard-earned dollars to benefit Dominion Energy shareholders and the private data center industry profits. The need for data centers is undeniable. But data center business as usual has negative financial impacts to Virginians. Change is needed. Stay tuned.
Natalie Pien, Leesburg
(1) comment
I agree with Natalie Pien. I don't think data centers are the "end all & be all" for Loudoun. Such development needs to be carefully monitored. I hope Loudoun's so-called "supervisors" take a conservative, reserved approach before approving more data centers. Happy Labor Day Loudoun! (Only two weeks away.)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.