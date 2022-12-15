It’s Time
Editor:
It’s time for those School Board members who enacted policies that enabled a disturbed young man to irreparably harm two young ladies to resign. But they likely won’t.
It’s time for the School Board to release to the public the independent investigation results (paid for by the taxpayer) they received almost a year ago. But they likely won’t.
It’s time for the smug School Board members who gloated publicly that no criminal charges were filed after the grand jury investigation to leave their posts. But they likely won’t.
It’s time for those who would create a contract where a superintendent who is fired, for cause where children were harmed, to continue to collect a third of a million dollars at taxpayer expense to resign. But they likely won’t.
The solution is left to the public to clean house.
P.S. If Ziegler has any remorse over what has happened, he would offer the unearned pay for next year to go to counseling for the young ladies whose lives have been forever changed. But he likely won’t.
Mike Tuttle, Lovettsville
