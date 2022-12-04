Editor:
Loudoun County’s Democratic supervisors are devising a plan to turn our county into George Orwell’s Animal Farm.
You’ll recall that Orwell, in his 1945 allegorical novel titled “Animal Farm,” detailed how a small gang of rebellious pigs overthrew their human farmer and devised a plan to create a society where all of the farm animals would be “equal, free, and happy.” Their plan contained commandants, the most prominent of which was “All animals are equal.”
Now, in 2022, our gang of Democratic supervisors are devising a plan similar to the plan devised in Orwell’s novel. They call it their “Equity Plan for Loudoun County,” which they promise will lead to a society where “social and racial disparities” are eliminated.
This so-called Equity Plan includes, in effect, the following commandments: “All humans are equal” and “All outcomes for all humans must be equal.” No, this plan does not say all humans are “created equal,” as proclaimed in our Declaration of Independence. This plan does not say all humans have an equal opportunity to create their own outcomes. This plan says all humans are equal and all humans’ outcomes must be equal. Period.
This Equity Plan, of course, directly contradicts the ideals and legal principles delineated in our Declaration of Independence and our U.S. Constitution.
In Orwell’s allegorical novel, the Animal Farm represents Russia during and after the 1917 Russian Revolution, and the rebellious pigs in the novel included “Old Major” (who represents the Communists Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin), “Napoleon” (who represents the mass-killer Communist, Joseph Stalin), “Snowball” (i.e., Leon Trotsky), and “Squealer” (who represents the corrupt journalists/propagandists at “Pravda”).
As we now know, the plan devised by the rebellious pigs at Orwell’s allegorical Animal Farm eventually failed as did the communists’ plan in the real Russia. Neither the animals at Animal Farm nor the citizens in Russia ever became “equal.” They instead became oppressed subjects in barbaric, totalitarian states.
Unless the Democrats’ Equity Plan somehow gets stopped in its tracks, get ready to change your county of residence from Loudoun to Animal Farm, Virginia.
Mike Panchura, Sterling
