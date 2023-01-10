Editor: Glenn Youngkin came to office as governor of Virginia a year ago on Jan. 15, advancing some populist, red meat rhetoric in which he made the School Board in Loudoun County—where he lost by 10 points—the brunt of his ire.
Shortly after taking the oath of office, he signed his first executive orders. “Number Four (2022)” was entitled “Authorizing An Investigation of Loudoun County Public Schools By The Attorney General.”
In that document, Youngkin accused the Loudoun County School Board of “deceiving the very Virginians they serve” and asserting that they “knowingly lied to parents” in the community.
Here we are a year later. The special grand jury has returned its findings. Clearly, the Loudoun County Public Schools failed. Superintendent Scott Ziegler has been fired. However, the grand jury report, despite being a political cudgel, clearly states that “… we have seen no evidence that the school board, as a body or any of its individual members, knew anything about these events…”
As we start a new year, the appropriate and gentlemanly thing for our governor to do is correct the record by apologizing for “deceiving the very Virginians” he serves and acknowledging that he “knowingly lied” or at least “knowingly” misstated the truth.
Michael Zuckerman, Round Hill
I support the findings of the GJ. Dr. Z and and the School Spokesman will have their day in court and the opportunity to defend themselves. The Board will have its opportunity at the ballot box, either way, the outcome will be public and that’s all we can ask for.
The grand jurors were manipulated by a political process to issue indictments on the flimsiest of evidence. Dr. Ziegler never was afforded an opportunity to give his side of the story. But the jurors got one thing right: There was no conspiracy by Loudoun's school board to deceive parents. That's absurd. It's unconscionable of Youngkin to continually misrepresent the grand jury's findings in that regard. The gentleman has no credibility in Loudoun Blue.
Nobody has the right to testify at a grand jury hearing. You do know how this works, right? In fact, you don't have the right to an attorney if you are subpoenaed. Nobody really wants to appear before a grand jury.
The school board knew everything.
It's fun to chant political mantras with no evidence.
Some people still believe OJ didn't do it. Bill Clinton didn't have sex with "that woman," and Epstein really did kill himself.
