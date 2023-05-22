Editor: After living in Leesburg for 20 years, I just attended my first ever tour of our wastewater facility here in town. I could not be more impressed by the volume of this operation: the plant, infrastructure, and technology that keep the operation moving; and most of all the people who oversee, manage, and keep this indispensable part of our town functioning 24x7x365.
Most of us don’t think twice when we wash our dishes or flush a toilet or get some chilled water from the refrigerator, that there is a huge utility behind the scenes making that modern miracle possible. But I’ve traveled to Honduras where indoor plumbing is the exception and not the rule. I have family in urban parts of West Virginia (not rural) who regularly receive “Boil Your Water” notices from their water utility. Can anyone reading this remember the last time we received such a notice? Not in my 20 years here.
We’ve heard a lot about essential workers during the pandemic and the credit they deserve for keeping “things going” while most of us were in shelter-in-place mode. We also here a lot of griping about how much we pay in taxes, which is a topic for another day. But I’ll implore anyone wanting to see their tax dollars at work to take a tour of this or another of our utilities and speak to the good people who keep them functioning, including our public servants in the police, fire, education, and emergency departments.
I realize it’s extremely expensive to live in Northern Virginia (sometimes prohibitively) however, for every dollar in taxes we pay, we get more than a dollar in service. To the men and women working in our wastewater facility, and all our public utilities, I want to say thank you for all that you do—including (but not limited to) staying overnight sleeping on cots when winter storms are forecast, your constant diligence and dedication to keeping our town running smoothly. You are essential and you are appreciated.
Michael Scott, Leesburg
I wonder who Michael Scott is and who he works for to make the absurd state that "for every dollar in taxes we pay, we get more than a dollar in service."
No government entity is 100% efficient much less more than 100% efficient. This mindset is what gave us Segra Field and the Silver Line that was years late and millions over budget.
Yes, some functions are probably best managed by the government but let's stay within the bounds of reality when it comes to how effective government is when providing those services.
