Editor: Just when parents in Loudoun thought the School Board couldn’t get any worse it succeeds in reaching a new low. On Feb. 14, the board voted 6-3 to not release the Blankingship & Keith report that was championed by the now disgraced and fired former superintendent, Scott Zeigler.
The Leesburg District representative, Ms. Ogedegbe, stated that if the report is redacted the remaining information would not be useful and also that releasing the report could infringe on student privacy rights. Mind you, she campaigned on a platform to be transparent and stated publicly at a prior board meeting she wanted the report to be released. She could have walked away a hero but instead fumbled miserably, crashed, and burned.
Atoosa Reaser, who is seeking higher political office, agreed with Ogedegbe and then incredulously went on to imply the report was insignificant because it was compiled under a corrupt superintendent. Convenient political statement to blame the former superintendent to save face in her future political career.
Ian Serotkin hid behind attorney-client privilege and despite being an elected public official beholden to the voters. He chose to go down the path of self-preservation and protecting the institution rather than heal a very divided community. He is the institutional cancer in LCPS.
Mr. Beatty, Ms. Polifko, and Ms. Corbo all gave compelling statements as to why releasing the report was the ethical thing to do and Ms. Corbo reminded the board that they have a responsibility to the voters because they were elected to represent them.
In the end, many of the board members who were complicit with the coverups and the scandals remained silent looking dumbfounded and voted to keep the report secret.
The tension in the room was palpable and attendees, myself included, were clearly disgusted with the outcome. In the past two plus years, I have come to realize that this School Board and administration have no desire to serve the parents/guardians, and children of Loudoun and are only in it for themselves. I hope that these actions wake people up to the depth of immorality and absence of ethics in the School Board and that voters choose anyone (Democrat, Republican, Independent) except the current board members who may seek reelection.
I’ve heard that Ian Serotkin will be running for reelection in the at-large seat and Mahedavi will also seek reelection. Tuesday night’s vote was a nail in their coffins symbolizing the end of their political careers—and that of Ms. Ogedegbe as well.
Michael Rivera, Leesburg
[Note: The writer was a candidate for the Leesburg District School Board seat in November’s special election.]
Hey, they received their orders, saluted, and then voted no. They did what they were told to do to protect higher ups in the administration. They are not community leaders, they are not good citizens, they are merely puppets. How about Loudoun County vote in more great citizens like Tiffany Poliftko. We can do it!
When one door closes, why not try to open another door? I would respectfully suggest that Michael Rivera & his colleagues try to get a copy of the Report from the Special Grand Jury and/or Jason Miyares' office. It can't hurt to try. They're emphatic proponents of transparency within LCPS. If they have a copy of the Report, wouldn't it be hypocritical of them to withhold it? Good luck Mr. Rivera!
